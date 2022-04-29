The Dakota Valley trap team held a couple of fundraisers for their upcoming season.
They held their annual Pancake Feed in March and raised over $7,200.
The family of Paul Knutsen, who passed away in 2019, continues to donate money to the team. According to the team’s general manager, Dave Miller, the family has no connection to Dakota Valley, but like’s the team culture. This year, the family donated their sixth gun for the team’s March raffle.
Last year, the junior varsity team took second at the state tournament.
