Another game against an Iowa team ended with the Dakota Valley Panthers on top.
The Panthers stepped onto the West Sioux Falcon’s court in Hawarden Jan. 17 and dominated the field scoring double digits in every quarter. In two quarters (the first and fourth) DV held WS to 9 points. After the first quarter, DV didn’t look back and took hold of the game outscoring WS 72 to 48.
Randy Rosenquist led the team with his all-around game knowledge with 13 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 7 steals. Isaac Bruns scored 28 points, pulled down 8 rebounds and blocked 2 shots. Jaxson Wingert added 13 points.
Every Panther made the stat books during this game – Blake Schmiedt, Carson Peck, Sam Kleis and Preston Carlson all had a rebound. Charlie Margeas had an assist. Ben Liddiard and Brayden Major each had 2 points. Jaxon Hennies and Joey Bryan each had 5 points. Sam Faldmo added 4 points to the teams’ score.
“West Sioux is a solid, competitive, well-coached team, so we are always happy to get a win,” head coach Jason Kleis said. “I thought we were all a little complacent in some areas, and this game revealed a lot that we need to work on. Joey Bryan had some great hustle plays for us including a big tip in to send us into halftime. Tish [Jaxson] Wingert, Isaac Bruns and Randy Rosenquist gave us some good scoring punch and Sam Faldmo was tremendous again defensively.”
