Weather for the annual Husky Invite golf meet has run the gamut of cold storms to as hot as it can get.
This year’s event, held Thursday, Sept. 16, wasn’t so much hot as windy and sticky, icky humid. But the golfers held on to complete the match-play course.
Carter Langle led the Huskies, taking 1st place in his bracket. Cade Fennel came in 2nd and Landon Geary 4th.
Sioux Falls Christian and West Central tied for 1st in the team standings at 70. EPJ was 5th at 52.
A quad at Beresford turned into a triangular Sept. 14, but that gave all the golfers a chance to play 9 holes.
Landon Geary’s 41 earned him 2nd place. Carter Langle tied for 3rd at 43, Kade Frank was 8th at 46 and Evan Hailey tied for 9th with his 48.
No team scores were kept.
Next up for the Huskies is a dual at Beresford Thursday, Sept. 23. Region play begins Monday, Sept. 27, also at Beresford. The state meet is Oct. 4-5 at Madison.
