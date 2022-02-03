Only six Huskies wrestled at the 19-team Wagner Invite Saturday, Jan. 29.
Gavin Jacobs brought home 3rd place at 182 lbs. and Hunter Geary came in 6th at 132.
EPJ wrestled at a quadrangular at Beresford Tuesday, Feb. 1, then head to the DAK-12 Conference Meet Saturday, Feb. 5 at Parker. The Huskies host Dakota Valley and Viborg-Hurley Tuesday, Feb. 8 then begin preparing for regions Saturday, Feb. 19 in Freeman. The state meet is Feb. 24-26 in Sioux Falls.
