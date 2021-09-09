The Husky golf team placed 6th at the Charger Invite Aug. 31 in Sioux Falls.
Cade Fennel led the team with his 81 for 11th place.
Sioux Falls Christian won the team title at 317; their Elijah Anema was medalist at 73.
EPJ also competed at the Beresford Quad Sept. 2, a 4-team, 9-hole challenge. Carter Langle was the top Husky at 43.
The team was 4th at 183 in a close contest, just 1 shot behind Beresford and 3 behind Dakota Valley. Christian led the field with 170. DV’s Isaac Bruns was the medalist at 39.
The team played a dual with Vermillion Tuesday, Sept. 7 and play there again in an invite Thursday, Sept. 9. EPJ hosts the annual Husky Invite Thursday, Sept. 16.
