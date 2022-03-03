Dakota Valley sent five wrestlers to the state tournament – Jackson Boonstra (145), Ariyana Bhakta (G-106), Ariana Gomez (G-126), Anna Lee (G-154) and Gracie Delgado (G-170). The tournament was in Sioux Falls Feb. 24-26.
Those returning with state experience were Boonstra and Gomez.
Gomez and Delgado both had podium finishes, making it into Friday’s championship rounds. Delgado got a 6th place finish and Gomez 7th place.
Delgado started out strong the first day, winning both her matches by fall. She went into Friday for the 5th place match but lost by fall to Kennedy Niedan of Sioux Falls Jefferson.
Gomez one her first match by fall, lost her second match by a 10-0 major decision and her third match by fall. In the 7th place match, she won by fall over Rylee Bird of Dell Rapids.
“It was the first state tournament for everyone but Ariana, so we were proud of how they all competed,” Pirner said. “Ariyana came up one match short from the podium. Anna wrestled some tough girls and went 0-2, but gained some valuable experience. Gracie came up a bit short in her semifinal match. She ended up taking 6th place. She battled hard all tournament and will keep that memory from coming up short fresh in her memory to use as motivation for next season. Ariana probably had the toughest weight class at the tournament and was able to end her career on the podium in 7th place. We are extremely proud of all of our girls dedication and hard work throughout the season and feel like they have laid a solid foundation for our girls program moving forward.”
Boonstra had a hard first day of wrestling winning his first match by a 9-2 decision and losing in sudden victory in his second match. He lost in the third match by a 1-0 decision.
“Jackson Boonstra started off the tournament with a dominant win over a returning state place winner,” head coach Grayson Pirner said. “His quarterfinal match was probably the most exciting match of the tournament and we came up just a bit short, losing 8-6 in overtime. Jackson would fall just short of the podium after losing 1-0. His weight class was loaded with returning state placewinners and Jackson was right there with all the kids in that weight class. We are excited for Jackson to continue to grow into the weight class and have no doubt that he will bounce back next season. He has all the tools to be a state champion and we are confident that he will achieve that goal over the next three seasons.
“We are excited for our young guys to get some more experience over the off-season and are hopeful that our numbers continue trending upward and are looking forward to have a solid boys and girls program next season,” Pirner concluded.
