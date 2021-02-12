The Huskies placed 10 wrestlers on the podium at the Lake Central Conference wrestling tournament Feb. 5.
Lucas Hueser-148 and Gavin Jacobs-170 both won conference titles.
Skylar Swatek-145 and Grayson Jacobs-152 came in second. Keaton Gale-120, Joseph Weis-126 and Noah McDermott-182 were all third. Gunner Ewing-106, Hayes Johnson-113, Jacob Gale-132 all took fourth.
EPJ placed second as a team with 142.0 points, behind Howard at 161.5.
The Huskies also wrestled in a double dual Feb. 2. They won both matches handily, beating Garretson 61-9 and Marion/Greeman/Freeman Academy/Canistota/Menno 61-16.
Ben Swatek-160 and Gavin Jacobs-170 pinned both their opponents. Jacob Gale-132 and Lucas Hueser-138 won both their matches by pin and major decision. Grayson Jacobs-152 won both his matches by decision.
Drake Peed saw his first action this season after injuring his knee in football. He took a 6-0 decision.
