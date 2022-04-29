DV powers by Centerville
By Bruce Odson
Ethan Anema pitched 5 innings of 1 hit baseball and Drew Lukken closed it out in relief as DV defeated Centerville 11 to 1 April 9.
Three Panthers had 2 hits – Jaxon Hennies, Jake Pruchniak and Ashton Pick. The latter two had doubles. DV had 7 stolen bases with Randy Rosenquist and Brendan Barnett both taking 2.
DV benefited from 10 walks.
Pruchniak no hits EPJ
By Bruce Odson
Jake Pruchniak pitched a no-hitter and struck out 16 Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies as DV won 4-0 April 11.
The Panthers picked up 2 runs in the first and 2 in the sixth innings to seal the win.
Randy Rosenquist, Pruchniak and Brendan Barnett all had RBI. Rosenquist hit was a double, while Pruchniak had 2 hits.
Slugfest brings Panthers from behind to win
By Bruce Odson
Eight batters had hits including 3 by Jake Pruchniak and Ashton Pick against Menno/Scotland April 22. Isaac Bruns, Jackson Boonstra, Jaxon Hennies and Tyler Schutte each had 2.
DV trailed until the top of the 5th when the flood gates opened.
Other highlights include a homer by Brendan Barnett in the fifth, 4 RBI by Schutte and Boonstra with 3. Bruns picked up the win.
