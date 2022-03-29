What seemed like a for-sure win for the Dakota Valley Panthers after the first quarter against the Flandreau Fliers March 18, turned into a nail bitter that had Panther fans nervously holding onto the edge of their seats.
At the end of the first quarter, DV led 20-7. The scoring started off with a 3-pointer by Brayden Major. The game had four lead changes in the first 3 minutes. Then DV went on a 7-point run getting the score to 15-6. A free-throw from Flandreau gave them 7 points followed by another 5-point run from DV to end the first quarter.
The second quarter saw a huge struggle for the Panthers, scoring only 5 points in the entire 8 minutes of play. The Fliers made 11 points on the quarter to take the game into half with DV leading 25-18.
The third quarter was a battle with the first tied scores of the game at 28-28 and 30-30 and with a Flandreau lead change. DV regained control by the end of the third quarter to lead 38-32.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
