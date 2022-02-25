When Tea Area came to town Friday, Feb. 18, they brought their big guns – the 3-point shooting kind. They hit nearly 70 percent of their 3s, mostly in the 1st half to down the Huskies 83-52.
That shooting gave the Titans 25 points in the 1st quarter and 34 in the 2nd for a lead they never relinquished. It didn’t help that EPJ was cold in the 1st quarter, although they picked up their inside scoring as the game went on.
Chace Fornia led the Huskies with 11 points. Canon Kempf and Landon Geary each had 4 rebounds. Geary added 2 steals. Alex Scarmon dished out the ball for 4 assists.
“They couldn’t miss,” head coach Jake Otkin said. “We actually played a solid game but we missed a few shots and they didn’t miss at all. Very proud of our kids for continuing to play hard and finish the game even when a team couldn’t miss shots.”
The Huskies hosted West Central Monday, Feb. 21 in their last regular season game. EPJ opens region play Tuesday, March 1, most likely at Vermillion.
