The Dakota Valley athletics programs continue to grow and be strong opposition to their opponents. 2021 saw many changes in participation along with many state berths.
July 1, 2021 – Anema, Pollema lead DV
Ethan Anema pitched a complete game, striking out 5, as Dakota Valley Post 319 defeated Beresford Post 72 3-1 June 24 in North Sioux City. Dakota Valley scored all 3 runs in the bottom of the third. Anema singled, then Brendan Barnett singled and finally Kyle Schutte singled to load the bases. Beau Pollema doubled to clear the bases.
July 8, 2021 – SSC edges DV
The Panthers scored 2 runs in the 3rd, 4th and 5th, but South Sioux City scored 2 in the 1st and 3rd, then exploded for 4 runs in the 4th for an 8-6 win June 30 in South Sioux City.
July 15, 2021
Pruchniak shuts out Tea 2-0
Jake Pruchniak struck out 10 and allowed only 5 hits and no walks in pitching a complete game as Dakota Valley defeated Tea Area 2-0 July 9.
July 22, 2021
Bruns, Graham shine statewide
Paul Bruns was selected the Boys Athlete of the Year. For Dancer of the Year, Dakota Valley had not only the winner, Ella Graham, but another finalist in Megan Poulsen.
July 29, 2021 – Dance recognized
for state championships
The 2020-21 Dakota Valley Dance Team was invited to the governor’s residence by Governor Kristi Noem to celebrate their state championship alongside the other fall sports state champions of South Dakota.
Dakota Valley 14U softball
runner-up at state
Dakota Valley won 11-0 over Warner, Ipswich and Northwestern in state tournament play in Vermillion. They went on to defeat Winner 9-2 and lost the championship game to Vermillion 3-7.
August 5, 2021
Dakota Valley VFW 16U heads to state
The SD VFW Dakota Valley 16U baseball team qualified for the VFW State Baseball tournament to be held Aug. 6-8 in Madison.
August 12, 2021
DV VFW U16 brings home the gold
Dakota Valley VFW U16 baseball team played Dell Rapids in the opening round winning 4-3. They moved on to play West Central and defeated them 6-4. In the championship round, Dakota Valley faced Madison Black 4-3 to win the state title.
August 19, 2021 – Soccer opens season
Dakota Valley’s soccer team rallied in the second half to tie the Tea Area Titans 2-2. Emma Deacon scored on a penalty kick. Halfway through the second half, senior Rylee Rosenquist scored with an assist from fellow senior Grace Bass. Senior goalie Ivey Winckler had 11 saves.
August 26, 2021 – Fall Sports Previews
Fall Sports Previews ran with features on each team, including girls soccer, boys golf, softball, cross country, volleyball, competitive dance, competition cheer, sideline cheer and football.
This is the third in this series.
September 2, 2021 – Cross Country boys take 2nd place at first meet
Dakota Valley cross country medalists at the Beresford Invite were Sophia Redler (9th place, JV), Max Jensen (9th place, JV), Blake Schmiedt (6th place, V), Jack Brown (16th place, V) and Brendan Liao (20th place, JH).
September 9, 2021
DV Dance, Cheer take 1st at home
The Dakota Valley Dance team took to their home floor against Beresford and Tea Area. They competed in two events – Jazz and Pom. They took 1st place grand champions with 264 points. On the cheer side, the team took 1st place grand champions against Bon Homme, Dell Rapids, Gregory and Platte-Geddes/Andes Central/Dakota Christian.
September 16, 2021
Softball team goes 3 and 1
The Dakota Valley softball team went up against West Central, losing 0-7. They also played Lennox, winning 9-1; Tea Area, winning 3-1; and Pierre, winning 8-5.
September 23, 2021
Football team earns first win
Dakota Valley overcame 10 penalties and 7 fumbles (2 lost) to defeat Sisseton 45-12 on homecoming Sept. 17.
September 30, 2021 – Three off to state
The weather wasn’t enough to stop the Dakota Valley boys golf team from taking 4th place at the DAK-12 Conference Meet in Madison. Logan Collete had a great game on the course, tying for runner-up with EPJ’s Landon Geary, both with 82 strokes. Isaac Bruns tied for 17th place with 89 and Dylan Lukken 23rd place at 92 strokes. With their scores those 3 advanced to the state tournament.
October 7, 2021
Soccer heads into state playoffs
After a three-game week, DV headed into the state soccer playoffs Oct. 5 against Groton Area.
October 14, 2021 – A stop and a goal
Three-time all-state goalie Ivey Winckler made the key stop during penalty kicks against Tea Area in the state semi-finals. Then, Winckler made her penalty kick to give Dakota Valley a 7-6 victory. The win sends the Panther soccer team to their first-ever state championship game.
October 21, 2021
So close to a championship
The girls Class A State soccer championship game Oct. 16 had a number of scenarios. Dakota Valley went up against West Central, losing 2-1. Emma Deacon made the penalty kick.
October 28, 2021 – Winning streak continues
By half a point (277), Dakota Valley’s Dance team continued their state championship run for the 12th year in a row. State was held in Brandon Valley Oct. 22. Coming close in second was Beresford with 276.5. Tea Area took third with 262.5
Cheer takes 2nd at state
Dakota Valley’s Cheer team went up against 22 teams as the state championship Oct. 22 at Brandon Valley and came home with the silver. They were awarded 214 points.
Four run at state
Four Dakota Valley cross country members – Sophia Redler, Reed Donaldson, Keaten Wright and Blake Schmiedt – made it to the state cross country meet in Sioux Falls. Redler took 32nd place; Donaldson 53rd; Wright 86th; and Schmiedt was unable to finish the race.
November 4, 2021 – Volleyball team begins title quest
The Dakota Valley volleyball team opened region play Nov. 2. The Panthers, seeded #1 in Region 4A, hosted #8 Vermillion, If they won that game, they would host either Parker or Canton at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
November 11, 2021 – DV moves on to SoDak16
Dakota Valley opened Region 4A play against Vermillion. The Panthers rolled the Tanagers in 3 games, winning 25-9, 25-16, 25-15. Dakota Valley travelled to Beresford Nov. 9 to play in the SoDak16 against Lakota Tech.
November 18, 2021 – Back on the prowl
The Dakota Valley Panthers are back on the prowl at the Class A State Tournament for a win over defending champion Sioux Falls Christian. They return to the tournament after their SoDak16 win over Lakota Tech in Beresford Nov. 9. They won in three easy games – 25-6, 25-10, 25-17.
November 25, 2021 – DV takes third at state
DV faced Hamlin in the first match at the state A volleyball tournament and won in three 29-27, 25-21, 25-15. They took on Garretson in the second match and lost in five – 25-16, 19-25, 25-19, 17-25, 12-15. DV was able to finish the season on a winning note, sweeping Wagner 25-11, 25-17, 28-26 to take third place at the state tournament in Rapid City.
December 9, 2021 – Petermans receive award
Steve and Suzanne Peterman were awarded Friends of Football by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association. The Petermans have worked for the newspapers for over 20 years diligently taking sports photos for both Dakota Valley and Elk Point-Jefferson.
December 16, 2021 – Wingert earns honor
Peyton Wingert, graduate of Dakota Valley and a senior at Midland University, was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference and Hauff Mid-American Sports Womens Basketball Play of the Week for games played Nov. 29-Dec. 5.
December 23, 2021 – DV rolls Beresford, downs Canton: Bruns hits 1,000 points
Isaac Bruns hit a milestone in his career, scoring his 1,000th point against Canton. He also led the team with 24 points, followed by Jaxson Wingert 18, Randy Rosenquist 16 and Jaxon Hennies 10.
December 30, 2021 – Cheering on the Panthers
This year’s basketball sideline cheerleaders are Karlee Hughes, Nathalia Young, Olivia Scardino, Claire Kilcullen, Austyn Koedam, Lily Smith, Rachel Bryan and Madison Bell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.