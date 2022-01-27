The EPJ wrestlers wrestled a triangular Jan. 18 at Dell Rapids against the hosts and Madison. Forfeits hit the Huskies hard, as they lost 21-54 to Dells and 22-58 to Madison.
Lucas Hueser-145 pinned both his opponents and Noah McDermott-195 won by fall and decision.
The Huskies saw four place-winners at the DAK-12 Conference meet Saturday, Jan. 22 in Canton.
Gavin Jacobs took first at 182. Lucas Hueser was third at 145 and Gunner Ewing-120, Noah McDermott-195 and Hunter Sharkey-220 all took 4th.
EPJ wrestled at a triangular at Dakota Valley Tuesday, Jan. 25, then head to the always-competitive Wagner Invite Saturday, Jan. 29. The Huskies have their last home meet Tuesday, Feb. 8 against Dakota Valley and Viborg-Hurley.
