Both Rylee Rosenquist and Isaac Bruns were named to the top five basketball players in the state of South Dakota by the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. The newspaper selects a first five and a second five for both girls and boys regardless of class. Rosenquist made the second five last year.

KELOLAND Media also selects a top five for both girls and boys regardless of class. Both Rosenquist and Bruns made the top five basketball players.