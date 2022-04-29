Both Rylee Rosenquist and Isaac Bruns were named to the top five basketball players in the state of South Dakota by the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. The newspaper selects a first five and a second five for both girls and boys regardless of class. Rosenquist made the second five last year.
KELOLAND Media also selects a top five for both girls and boys regardless of class. Both Rosenquist and Bruns made the top five basketball players.
