Dakota Valley’s boys head basketball coach Jason Kleis was given an award along with his undefeated season. The South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association named him South Region 6 Boys Head Coach of the Year.
“I have the best assistant coaches in the state,” Kleis said. “We have five assistants, and they all played their own great role in getting our kids and this team over the hump. I’ve learned through the years great assistants and great players are what make a head coach look good!”
Elk Point-Jefferson’s assistant coach Jeff Neuharth was named the South Region 6 Boys Assistant Head Coach of the Year.
