Dakota Valley’s Competition Cheer and Dance teams travelled to Gregory to participate in the Gregory Invite Saturday, Aug. 28.
The cheer team took first place with a score of 221. They were followed by Wolsey Wessington in 2nd with a score of 210.5 and Winner in 3rd with 200.
“Practices had been a little shaky leading up to the competition so we went into the Gregory invite not totally sure how things were going to go,” head coach Melanie Yakel said. “I told the girls to push to do their best, that we would use this competition as our baseline to get an idea of how the routine would score and get some feedback. The team worked super hard to really pull everything together and had a great performance.
“One of my coaches used to tell us, ‘Stay hungry but humble,’” Yakel continued. “I want my girls to have that same mind set. I am totally thrilled with our score and so proud of my team. We are going to keep working hard to continue to improve our routine and I can’t wait to see what our scores look like at our next competition.”
The dance team took second place grand champion after placing first in Pom (231) and Jazz (246). DV had a combined average score of 238.5. Beresford took first place grand champion with a total score of 240.5. Beresford took first in Hip Hop (246) and second in Hip Hop (235). Third place went to Tea Area with 214.5 after scoring 206.5 in Jazz and 222 in Hip Hop.
The next competition for Dakota Valley is their own invite, Sept. 4 at noon.
