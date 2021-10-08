Dakota Valley hosted its second-consecutive Northeast Conference foe Milbank, Friday, Oct. 1. The results were different, as Milbank defeated Dakota Valley 36-13.
DV received the kickoff, but after one 1st down had to punt. A good punt by Trae Piel and good coverage by Sam Faldmo, aided by a Milbank block in the back on the return, pinned Milbank on their own 8.
On the second Bulldog play, Bennett Schwen ran 92 yards for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion was good. Schwen finished 4th at state in the 100m dash with a time of 11.18.
Dakota Valley bent, but did not break. On a 3rd and 8, Ethan Anema connected with senior Joey Bryan for a 64-yard touchdown pass. The PAT by Piel was good.
DV tried an onside kick, but Milbank recovered it at their 46. Eight plays later, aided by a pass interference penalty, Milbank scored and the PAT was good.
In the second quarter, a Milbank interception gave the Bulldogs a short field. From the DV 10, it took them just 3 plays to score.
A penalty on the kickoff had the Panthers starting at their own 3. DV had to punt from the 1 and Milbank again had a short field. It took 5 plays to go 32 yards for a touchdown and the 2-point conversion was good.
DV again responded on a 10-play, 65-yard touchdown drive. A big highlight was a 24-yard pass play from Anema to Randy Rosenquist. DV was aided by a Milbank personal foul and Anema snuck in from the 1 for the touchdown.
Prior to half, DV got their hopes up with an interception by JJ Mayer, but DV could not capitalize on it.
Milbank received the opening kickoff to start the second half. Fourteen plays and 66 yards later, the visitors scored and the PAT was good. That ended the scoring for the game.
Milbank only tried 3 passes with no completions and 1 interception.
The Bulldogs rushed 47 times for 321 yards. Four runners had runs of 20 yards or more.
DV rushed 20 times for 38 yards and was 10 of 26 in passing.
Mayer led the team with 9 tackles and 8 for Evan Van Scoyk.
“The effort was high but we struggled with execution in all three phases of the game,” head coach Jeff VanDenHul said. “When you struggle to run the ball and struggle to stop the run it is difficult to win a high school football game in SD.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.