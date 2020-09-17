Cold, windy and rainy. Those 3 words describe the Canton C-Hawks Cross Country Invitational Sept. 8.
Two more words to describe the meet? Fast and competitive! With Vermillion, Sioux Falls Christian, Tea, Dakota Valley, West Central, Canton and Parker, the competition was tougher at this event than in 2019. Even so, the EPJ Huskies were able to place two runners high among the leaders in the medals.
The first event was the varsity boys 5k race. Joe Cross finished in 17:43, good enough for 5th overall in a very fast race. The boys’ second finisher was Canon Kempf, who ran a personal best time.
Next up were the varsity girls, also a 5k race. Heather Stark ran 21:42 to her best varsity placing, finishing in 3rd. The Husky 2-4 finishers of Claire LaFerrier, Ashley Stark and Ella LaFerrier ran strong, as well.
The JV boys 4k race saw very good finishes from Daniel Harvey and Jackson Prouty. Jolie Sabaliauskas led the way for the JV girls in their 4k race as EPJ’s top finisher, with Alexis Ludwigs next through the chute.
The next two meets on tap for the Huskies are at Moville, IA Sept. 15, Alcester Sept. 21 and the home Union County Quad during Homecoming Week Sept. 24.
