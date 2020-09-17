The Dakota Valley football team sent several messages to their fans and opponents Friday night, Sept. 11 in their 48-14 win over Milbank.
First was, “Don’t be late to the game” and “The Panthers’ explosive offense and stingy defense are back.”
On the first offensive play of the game, Kobey June took advantage of a hole provided by the offensive line – Hunter Beving, Christian Merchant, Ryan Dodds, Evan VanScoyk, Jackson Strawn and Aiden Moran – to go 60 yards for a touchdown. Evan Foster’s PAT was good.
DV held Milbank to a 3 and out.
On the first play, Tommy Nikkel broke free for a 54-yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion failed.
Milbank gained one first down before punting. The Milbank defense then did the same thing to DV. The Bulldogs got another first down before turning the ball over on downs. Ben Stokesbary had 4 tackles on the 7 plays Milbank ran.
Dakota Valley then marched 54 yards on 8 plays, with June scoring on a 2-yard run. Foster’s PAT was good.
