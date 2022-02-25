Despite a Husky full-court press that gave the Tea Area offense fits and 5 Titan fouls in the first few minutes, Tea Area built a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter that ended up the final edge – they won 41-35 on the Husky home court Friday, Feb. 18.
EPJ started biting into that deficit in the 3rd quarter with good interior defense. They tied the game at 34-34 with 2:20 left in the quarter, but Tea Area started hitting 3s and built the lead right back. The Huskies had to foul at the end and the Titans made their free throws for the win.
Bentlee Kollbaum led the team with 9 points. Ashley Brewer pulled down 6 rebounds. Josie Curry had 3 assists and 3 steals.
The Huskies opened region play Tuesday, Feb. 22, again at Tea Area. If they win that game, they play the winner of the Vermillion/Beresford game at Dakota Valley Thursday, Feb. 24.
