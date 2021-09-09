The Dakota Valley Dance team took to their home floor against Beresford and Tea Area Sept. 4. They competed in two events – Jazz and Pom. In Jazz, Dakota Valley was the only team to present a routine and took 1st place with a score of 258.5. In Pom, all three schools competed with Dakota Valley taking 1st with 269.5, Beresford 2nd with 251.5 and Tea Area 3rd with 238. Beresford and Tea Area participated in a Hip Hop routine as their second event. Beresford took 1st with 243 and Tea Area 2nd with 233.5.
After averaging their scores, DV took 1st place grand champions with 264 points followed by Beresford at 247.25 and Tea Area 235.75.
“The kids had a hard week of practices and lots of changes were made, so I’m extremely proud that their hard work paid off,” head dance coach Carey Baczwaski said.
On the cheer side, the team took 1st place grand champions against Bon Homme, Dell Rapids, Gregory and Platte-Geddes/Andes Central/Dakota Christian.
No other information was provided by the coach by presstime.
