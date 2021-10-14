The Panthers travelled to Brandon Valley Oct. 5 to compete in the Dance and Cheer Invites. The dance team took an overall 4th place finish.
In Pom, the Panthers were 13 points behind 1st place finisher Brandon Valley. They garnered a 2nd place finish with a total score of 274.5 – 90, 93, 92.5 and a 1-point deduction. In their Jazz routine, the Panthers had a 4th place finish behind Brandon Valley, Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Washington.
Out of 17 teams that competed, Dakota Valley took 4th place with 267 points. Brandon Valley was overall grand champion with 286, followed by Harrisburg 269.50 and Sioux Falls Washington 267.25 for 3rd.
The Dakota Valley Cheer team competed against 19 other schools. They received judges scores of 58.5, 57.5 and 58 along with a 10-point deduction for a total of 164 points. This gave them 17th place. Sioux Falls O’Gorman took 1st with 268 points followed by Sioux Falls Roosevelt 265.5, Harrisburg 263 and Sioux Valley 262.5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.