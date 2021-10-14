The Dakota Valley Dance Team snagged a 1st place win over AA teams at Sioux Falls O’Gorman Invite. They placed 3rd in their Jazz routine, for a combined 2nd place finish in a AA competition. The Dakota Valley Pom Dance Team from left, are Megan Poulsen, Sofia Carrigan, Gianna Pawlick, Josie Hall, Marissa Loe, Macie Poulsen, Alexandra Parks, Celine Bernard, Ella Graham, Jozlyn Jones, Courtney Barahas, Shanna Berg, Zoey Zeller, Emily Jumper, Sammie Pollema, Ava Merchant, Peyton Bernard and Mackenzie Keizer.