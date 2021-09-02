A four-hour bus ride didn’t slow down the Huskies when they travelled to Miller to take on the Miller/Highmore Harrold Rustlers Friday, Aug. 20.
EPJ scored early and often, taking the opening kickoff on a 14-play drive. Ben Swatek scored the first of his 3 touchdowns, building a 27-point lead at halftime.
“Our kids really came out and executed very well on all three phases of the game,” head coach Jake Terry said. “In addition Miller returned 9 starters on offense and 8 on defense so we knew they would be much improved compared to last season (and they were). We challenged them [the Huskies] to start strong and they did just that.”
Swatek started at quarterback, as Noah McDermott was injured. Swatek completed 3 of 4 passes for 50 yards. He also ran 12 times for 103 yards. Gavin Jacobs had 4 big runs for 99 yards. Carson Timmins was 6 of 7 on PAT.
“Going into the season, we knew we had some big shoes on offense to fill without Riley Schmitz but that we had a big, experienced line to run behind,” Terry said. “We knew that, in order to be successful, we would need to have 3 or 4 guys contribute in the run game and become more balanced and they stepped up in a big way. Our line played phenomenal, opening up holes for our backs and Ben did a nice job running the option and distributing the ball. We are going to be tough to stop if we can continue to be this well balanced.”
Hunter Geary led the defense with 6.5 total tackles, 6 solo and 1 assist. Jake Gale added 5.5-4-1. Overall, the team combined for 48 total tackles, 26 solo and 5 tackles for loss. Jacob Lichtenberg had the team’s only sack and Alex Scarmon the lone interception.
See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.
