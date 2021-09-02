Our Congressman Dusty Johnson was in Elk Point this week. He has open town meetings titled “Get the Scoop.”
While a Republican, Johnson belongs to the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus and serves as the Republican Whip.
Congressman Dean Phillips of the 3rd district in Minnesota is co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus.
His district, which includes cities like Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Edina, Minnetonka, Wayzata, was once Republican. When Phillips won in 2018, it was the first time since 1960 that a Democrat won the seat. He was president of his highly-regarded family business.
Johnson and Phillips have agreed to visit each other’s district. This was once common among many congressmen before polarization set it.
There are many more issues we should be able to agree upon. Johnson, Phillips and fellow members of the Problem Solvers Caucus take that approach.
Our system can work; it takes leadership that wants to make it work.
Thank you to both Congressmen.
A footnote: Phillips’ grandmother was Dear Abby, originally from Sioux City.
