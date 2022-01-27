As you watch basketball games on cable throughout the United States, it is noted that many high schools in our area have better facilities than some colleges.
Dakota Valley played in the Hanson Classic at the World’s Only Corn Palace. As I have noted before, the event gives teams an opportunity to play schools from throughout South Dakota and gives players more recognition. While classics are common in South Dakota, they are not in states like Iowa. Several athletic administrators questions why they should give up the gate receipts of a home game.
Another transition to college especially in women’s sports – the University of St. Thomas averages around 400 attendance for home games. Their game at USD drew over 2,000. The low attendance members also affect other Summitt League and NSIC teams.
Northern usually leads Division II teams in attendance for both mens and womens games. They average 5,000 a game with their new Dacotah Bank football stadium.
If you ever visited the Minnesota Vikings training camp, you saw the football stadium. It was converted to a hockey arena Jan. 22 for Hockey Day – Minnesota, with two high school games and the Minnesota State/St. Thomas mens game.
When the coach of East Grand Forks was asked about the cold and snow, he gave a simple answer that Nolan Lubarski would appreciate having grown up north of East Grand Forks – “We are from up north.”
Shawn Geigle, former DV girls basketball coach, is the head coach at Baltic. They are in Region 3A.
Postseason is fast approaching.
