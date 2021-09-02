Football starts this week.
When a team reloads, it can be the best of things or the worst. Coming from a large high school (938 got diplomas on graduation day), I was used to seeing senior-dominated teams and reloading each year. Dakota Valley has the potential of being just fine.
Athletics is changing at all levels. The Minnesota Twins have hired a chief revenue officer, Meka White Morris, who reports to the CEO. Her duties will be to align and advance the organization’s revenue-generating platforms. She most recently served as chief revenue officer at Tappit, a global payments and data generator for events, sports stadiums and venues.
There is a volleyball organization in Sioux Falls – Adrenaline Volleyball. Both Sanford and Avera are among the sponsors. Hayley Dotseth is the Director of Volleyball Operations. She was the 2018 Summit League Player of the Year while at USD. Dakota Valley’s volleyball team participated in Adrenaline’s Summer Slam.
Creighton womens basketball team has only one player from a Catholic high school – Emma Ronsiek of Sioux Falls O’Gorman. She will be joined by DAK-12 player Lexi Unruh from Sioux Falls Christian. Two of Creighton’s 12 players are from South Dakota.
Look for Nicole Jacobson to have an excellent year at the University of Sioux Falls. They have a new coach who was a four-year starter on the Ohio State mens team.
Ally Beresford has transferred from USF to Wayne State. Both schools are in the same conference.
Dakota Valley is up to seven fall sports. We need more advertisers and parent subscribers to help give them the coverage they deserve.
Suburban markets are tough. A lot of good supporters help offset the people who embrace the “Let George do it” concept.
