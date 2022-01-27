A question I frequently receive from colleagues and friends is related to whether or not a received email is actually legitimate. “Michael, I got this email from Apple, but I don’t remember purchasing anything. It says the account will be closed if action isn’t taken immediately – what should I do?” How many times have you received an email from a company that looks legitimate, but something just doesn’t seem right? Or perhaps the email states you have contacted support regarding an in-app purchase and asks you to click the link to confirm your account information? Your thoughts immediately begin to question if you accidentally purchased something, got hacked, or if your children did something with your account.
Before you respond there are a few things you should look at. First, what is the overall impression you get from the email? Are there misspelled words? Does the email use manipulative behaviors and use keywords such as: kindly, action required, expire, urgent and other far-fetched wordage like sir or madam? If your answer to these questions is yes, it may not be legitimate.
The second thing to look for is content. Take a minute and research the email. If you are in doubt regarding the authenticity of an email, open your browser and type in a section of the email or perhaps the subject line itself. Results from Google may bring up a Reddit page with hundreds of people who received the same exact email you did with recommendations on what to do.
Finally, and perhaps most importantly, is to look at the originating email address. If you are receiving an email from a company, the domain name should match the company’s website. Examples of this include apple.com or amazon.com. Another key to recognizing a suspicious email are the links that may be included in the email. If the body of the email contains a link, take a moment to hover over it and look at the redirect URL it will take you to. Most times it will take you to a knock-off site that may look like the company, but really isn’t. Do not click on it if it looks suspicious.
Phishing is a term that is relatively new but perhaps more dangerous than viruses. When someone impersonates or claims to represent a company, banking institution or other entity, they are really trying to obtain your credentials. Once a phisher obtains these, they can log in and change your account information such as passwords, shipping information and email address.
The internet continues to evolve and with internet access, unfortunately comes possible exposure to criminal activity. Please be cautious when viewing emails from companies, and use these tips to carefully screen the emails before responding to or clicking any links
