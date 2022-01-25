There are big things ahead for the Elk Point-Jefferson School District in 2022. On Feb. 8, district residents will have the opportunity to consider a $12 million bond to complete important facility projects that will impact the school district for decades.
The election should not come as a surprise. The district has spent the past year studying the needs of the district’s facilities as well as working with a community task force to determine the best options for school improvements and potential expansion. This past summer, all district residents were given an opportunity to weigh-in on the proposed projects through a community-wide survey.
The combined efforts of this work helped the district to identify the projects the community was most supportive of as well as to understand how much of a tax increase residents were willing to accept to address these needs. As a result, a $12 million bond that will fund an addition for new middle school classrooms, updates to elementary classrooms, improved bus lanes and redesigned traffic patterns, renovations to the kitchen and cafeteria, address accessibility issues and build new school entrances that route visitors directly into the offices will be on the Feb. 8 ballot.
Over the course of the next month, the district will provide a multitude of opportunities for you to learn about the district’s needs, see plans for the proposed projects and ask questions. It is important to us that all residents have accurate information and the facts before they head to the polls.
I encourage you to join us at an upcoming information session (Jan. 25), visit the district’s referendum webpage (https://bit.ly/EPJBondReferendum) and carefully read our mailings.
I welcome the opportunity to visit with you about these projects and the community-wide effort that has gone into preparing for the February election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.