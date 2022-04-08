As you know, Susan has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for pancreatic cancer. The treatments are getting stronger, limiting her ability to work.
We ask for your patience and understanding as we continue to publish two local newspapers. Susan plays a key role, so her limitations provide significant challenges.
Our team of Beth, Kari, Steve, Larry and Kelly have stepped up big-time.
Our goal is to provide the excellent coverage we always have. In the short term, some stories may be delayed.
Again, we ask for your patience and understanding in these unique times.
