David Brown president of Heritage Bank for Sioux City and Sioux Falls may become very popular in a few years with the true golfer.
Heritage Bank is headquartered in Willmar, MN in west central Minnesota near the popular Green Lake. That area is getting a special golf course.
Mark Haugejorde grew up in the area and was a state golf co-champion in 1973 for New London-Spicer High School. He went on to play collegiately at Houston with Jim Nantz and Fred Couples.
After college he became a successful Chicago real estate investment banker.
Haugejorde’s new goal is to create Minnesota’s first destination golf course similar to those in the Sand Hills of Nebraska.
After touring the upper Midwest and Minnesota he found his spot just five miles from where he grew up.
The new Tepetonka Club will open in 2024. Membership starts at $100,000. The initial 100 members will come from the Twin Cities (60), out state Minnesota (20) and from out of state (20).
The courses architects are from Australia. The course will play like a seaside course which will be unique in the upper Midwest.
Haugejorde’s whole family plays golf. He plays each Sunday morning with his 93 year old mother.
Hats off to the Sanford Pentagon match-up between NCAA women’s champion South Carolina and WNIT champion South Dakota State University.
One of Dell Rapids leading baseball players was CJ Smith whose mother is Dakota Valley graduate Joni Gunnels.
With USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten, should they be in the West Division with Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota?
