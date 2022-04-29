Water will become the most important commodity going ahead for us in the upper Midwest. It already is in many places.
Water conservation has to become a given for everyone. While Sioux Falls has grown significantly its water usuage has remained even.
A major concern is the long term viability of the Missouri River. It will become another Colorado River.
The Lewis & Clark water system, with help of American Rescue Funds Madison, SD and several towns in Iowa will be hooked up.
There are legislators from Rapid City who want to build a water pipeline to communities in the Black Hills.
Weather has a strong influence on the Missouri River. The snowpack is nonexistent this year. In 2011 rainfall in one month equalled what was normal for a year.
If we had followed advice of some politicans then we would be in a world of hurt now. The solution was to keep the water behind the dams low enough to handle a 100 or 500 year flood. If that had been done our Missouri River lakes would look like lakes along the Colorada.
We commend a number of corporations who see water conservation a priority.
Now each of us need to do the same.
