The University of Nebraska – Lincoln recently experienced a lesson on how not to do it.
The Board of Regents approved the closing of several housing facilities. University Housing e-mailed all residents they had to be out by June 30. The University was certainly within its rights to do so.
This became a classic of doing it right or doing it the right way.
The residents are mostly married graduate students living on limited resources. The time they were to vacate was when they will be finishing papers and defending dissertations. The complex also had a daycare nearby. Students could walk or bike to the nearby main campus.
Within a day, a Vice Chancellor announced the decision was reversed.
While the decision to close was going through the system, plans and meetings could have been held to assist the students in a seamless transition, complete with sensitivity to timing. It was never disclosed who made the final decision.
A number of student organizations stepped up for their fellow students. Comments were made on how the students were recruited and the short-sighted action hit home.
Kudos to the University for recognizing the problem and moving quickly to correct it.
