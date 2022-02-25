Dear editor,
Is splitting the Jefferson Township with the Wynstone Homeowner’s Association (HOA) the right thing to do for our rural community?
Here are some facts to consider.
The Jefferson Township is responsible for approximately 1/3rd of a mile stretch of roadway at the entrance to Wynstone. Currently, the township pays the maintenance and electric bill for the streetlights along this roadway. The township has offered to pay for snow removal, through means of contractors, like the Wynstone HOA currently does. We have offered to cost share in repairs and maintenance. None of these proposals were ever accepted by the Wynstone HOA.
• As of 2-15-2022, Jefferson Township assessed value was $154,639,184.
• Jefferson Township has 48 miles of township right-of-way roads to maintain.
• As of 2-15-2022, Wynstone’ s assessed value was $56,938,691 or 37 percent of Jefferson township’s assessed value.
• The proposed new Wynstone Township assessed value is approximately $58 million.
• The proposed new Wynstone Township would have 1/3 mile of township right-of-way.
• The remaining Jefferson Township estimated assessed value is $96 million.
• The remaining township would keep 47 miles to maintain.
The Jefferson Township would keep 63 percent of the total assessed value while maintaining 99 percent of Jefferson township right-of-way roads, which most of Wynstone’s water and electric are maintained from.
The new proposed Wynstone township would have 37 percent of the old Jefferson Township assessed value and would only maintain one percent of the right-of-way roads.
The current Jefferson Township tax levy is one of the lowest in the county.
So – is splitting the right choice? Get out and vote March 1.
Roger Sayler
Jefferson
