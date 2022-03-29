Basketball has had an exceptional year at all levels.
Congratulations to the Dakota Valley boys for both a state championship and an undefeated season. It looks very promising for next season.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt went undefeated to win their second consecutive State Class AA title.
DeSmet, which won the Class B title, had only one loss, to a team from Arizona at a special event at the Sioux Falls Pentagon.
Congratulations to the USD women for beating number two seed Baylor at Baylor. Attendance was just over 3,600.
That compares to over 14,000 standing room only at Iowa City where Creighton upset the Hawkeyes. The winning score for Creighton was made by a transfer from Iowa who played her high school ball in Minnesota.
USD beat Creighton in the regular season.
Kudos to Iowa State, which easily defeated Georgia in Ames before a crowd of 6,283.
In the WNIT, the SDSU women beat Minnesota in Brookings. Lindsay Whalen, the Minnesota coach, wants to build a border around the state. The previous Gopher head coach did not focus on Minnesota and lots of players got away. If you put together a draft of just Minnesota players on the teams mentioned above, you would be in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen.
We can be very proud of the quality of basketball, both boys and girls, at all levels in our region. Also a salute to the fans who are very supportive with their attendance.
Now it’s track time – in your blocks!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.