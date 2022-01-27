The mailbox, empty from Christmas catalogues, now is filling with seed catalogues.
This area grew up with Gurney Seed out of Yankton, but they are gone, only to be a brand name among many.
While my wife is a veteran with gardens, I am a rookie.
Several years ago, I tried to grow Virginia Jumbo peanuts. Let’s say it was a one-time effort.
This past summer we got a surprise. The squirrels in our yard took peanuts we laid out for them and planted the peanuts in one of our flower gardens. Their efforts were successful. More peanuts.
One product that intrigues me is sugar beets. Many years ago, Union County farmers looked at growing them. The Red River Valley from Fargo to Grand Forks is prime sugar beet country. Locals told us to be aware of sugar beet trucks during harvest. First, the back of trucks carrying the beets look marginal. Judging by the seed catalogues, those beets can weigh up to 15 pounds.
One product we don’t have around here is sunflowers. The Dakotas are the top states in sunflower production. In northern South Dakota, you can see miles and miles of seven- to eight-foot tall sunflowers. They’re a beautiful sight in full bloom.
Another thought is to try popcorn. Holt County (O’Neill, NE) is the largest popcorn producing county in the country. Sac City, IA has the world’s largest popcorn ball. So maybe popcorn has its potential.
For the true novice, there is Grandma’s Package. It was developed after the depression so people could have an affordable seed package.
My maternal grandmother loved flowers and the outdoors. Her favorite painting was Harvey Dunn’s “The Prairie is My Garden.” You can see the original at Memorial Art Center at SDSU in Brookings.
For true and potential gardeners, it’s just like the holiday season.
