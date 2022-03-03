High school basketball has been special throughout its history in South Dakota. The state tournament was a must event and really moved to the big time in the early 50s when the Huron Arena was built. Crowds of up to 7,000 filled the place. It was a time before school consolidation, so some of the smallest schools got to have that experience.
The Huron Arena was special as it was built for viewing basketball. It still hosts some state events. The city built a facility to connect the Arena and the Crossroads Hotel.
In the early 60s, the Sioux Falls Arena was built and eventually hosted both tournaments. The Arena can still host events and is adjacent to the Premier Center.
In 1978, Rushmore Plaza opened in Rapid City. In 1979, a record crowd of 11,000 saw Armour beat Beresford in overtime for the championship game. There were no West River schools in the tournament.
In 1985-86, South Dakota switched to three classes, the first change since 1936.
New facilities emerged, including the Barnett Center on the campus of Northern State University in Aberdeen.
Another to emerge is the Swiftel Center owned by the City of Brookings. It seats 6,500 and has hosted the AA Girls State tournament and will host Class A this year. It is managed by Spectra.
The Rapid City Civic Center has a new addition, the Summit Arena. The former court is now the Barnett Field House. The Civic Center is called The Monument, with the area’s largest health organization having naming rights.
Site selection has become a significant issue for the South Dakota High School Activities Association. The debate on one site or multiple sites will continue.
