The South Dakota Basketball Coaches/Sanford Pentagon all star games were a treat to watch.
Jason Kleis coached the boys white team, which had Paul Bruns as a member.
The blue team edged the white team in overtime with a 3-point shot by former Elk Point-Jefferson and now Howard player Sam Aslesen.
In all three classes there were players going to Division I, Division II and NAIA. The GPAC will be getting a lot of new quality players.
The girls game was not as close. That game, too, had players going to all levels. Caelyn Valandra-Prue will go to USD for track but would do well in basketball. When she turned on the speed, it was impressive.
About five years ago at a DV track meet, I visited briefly with a Vermillion parent watching his kids. The kids are going to change schools for the third time in five years. The dad, Craig Smith, just signed a $1.85 million per year contract to coach Utah in the PAC 12. He spent three years at Utah State after leaving USD.
I watched both the Minnesota boys and girls state tournament and was really impressed with the quality of the girls play, something both SDSU and Iowa have recognized for years.
On the boys side, it is said there are 60 Division I prospects.
Remember, all five Minnesota Division I hockey teams made the NCAA tournament. Sports are thriving in the Gopher state.
Past barriers are now goals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.