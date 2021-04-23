Elk Point, SD (57025)

Today

Cloudy and windy with light rain this morning...then becoming partly cloudy. High 71F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.