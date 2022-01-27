The 2020-21 ice fishing season has now been over for about nine months, but the tragedies still linger in everyone’s minds and hearts. Unforeseen circumstances throughout the last ice season have hopefully made many anglers aware for the future of ice fishing seasons. Cold weather season in ’20-’21 brought ice conditions to the eastern side of the state later than usual with a different weather pattern then what most have seen the last five years. The lakes seemed to stay open longer and with the ever-switching weather patterns and water levels, left lakes and sloughs with many areas of dangerous and unsafe ice. Ice heaves became open and closed making ice travel difficult and unsafe and on top of that leaving many open water areas or very thin ice.
After speaking with multiple water rescue tow companies about the last ice season, it was estimated to believe that 40-plus outfits (vehicles, ATV, UTV, snow bears, snowmobiles) went through the ice in the eastern portion of the state alone. Along with that came mournful tragedies with the loss of four lives due to unsafe ice conditions. The ’20-’21 ice fishing season was not one that anyone wants to remember.
Ice conditions on lakes last year ranged from open to 24 inches at one point in time on the same days, which made ice anglers too confident when they started to see over two feet of ice, which one should never feel 100 percent confident on ice. There should be no such thing as 100 percent safe ice in any angler’s mind. This is time to look back on the season and think how a person can make sure to be safer for the future ice fishing season.
Ice safety is the number one concern during any ice fishing season. Anglers should be thinking about what equipment could be helpful. One should carry a GPS device, use a cell phone program to always be tracking your routes or making way points to where they have been. Electronics require power so make sure your cell phone is always charged up and get an extra power pack to carry with as well, so your cell phone doesn’t power down.
Most times the fog hits, it gets dark and anglers get lost or confused which takes them in an unforeseen direction and possible dangerous conditions. With the many heaves the lakes create throughout the year, one must pay attention and stay away from those areas as well. Keeping track of where you are is a must; even the most confident educated angler can get turned around quick. Other things to consider taking with are a throw rope, throwable device and life jacket. Some might complain about packing more equipment along, but one piece of equipment could save a life in the end.
So as another ice fishing year is upon us, please think safety first! Don’t trust ice, carry extra equipment and always ask around about ice conditions. If you find bad ice or open spots, pass along the word to others so anglers can try and avoid them.
Lastly, please report all outfits that go through the ice to your local South Dakota Conservation Officer. There is no penalty for falling through the ice. Too many times Conservation Officers receive calls of a possible outfit under the ice, respond and place more lives at risk near dangerous ice to find out the vehicle had gone in prior and everyone made it out safely.
Please report and have a safe ice fishing season!
