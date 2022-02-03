There is discussion that permitting transgender athletes to compete will affect scholarship opportunities. Since there has been only one documented transgender over the years, it couldn’t have been a factor.
Regardless of that issue, there are other factors affecting scholarships, including many beyond the athlete’s level of play. Let’s review some.
• Is the athlete coachable? That along with a strong work ethic will show promise to get better.
• Will the athlete be academically eligible? Balancing school work with practice and extreme travel during the season can be challenging.
• What is the success rate of other athletes at your high school who move to the next level? Certain schools regularly provide athletes for the next level while others provide all-staters who burn out when they hit college.
• Understand the goal of the schools you are looking at and the respective level of the specific sport. Some schools focus on football and basketball and the rest of the sports are just there. The latter can provide opportunities, too. Others want to be at a certain level in the conference.
There are not as many scholarships out there as one might think.
Gary Pepin, longtime successful track coach at Nebraska, recently noted they have men’s events without full scholarship participants. Some NCAA schools actively recruit walk-ons. Other coaches in some sports either discourage or don’t permit them.
NAIA schools have quotas and JV teams that at least open the door.
I could go on, but will end with two key points for the prospective college athlete.
Are you willing and able to handle a much higher degree of intensity in working out year-round?
What will be the recommendations of your high school coach on the points I noted earlier in this column?
There are a lot of levels and factors that may provide opportunities for an athlete. At the next level, you are starting over with a new beginning.
