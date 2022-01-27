On Monday, Feb. 7 and Tuesday, Feb. 8, Dakota Valley High School is excited to host two separate Challenge Days. On Monday, the freshmen students will experience the Challenge Day and on Tuesday, it will be the sophomores’ day. DVHS is fortunate to be able to host these events this year. Last year, the Challenge Day was only available via a virtual format but now Challenge Day is back to holding in-person events and we are excited for our students, staff, and parents to experience this powerful day. As we approach Feb. 7, many students and adults have been curious and have asked, what is a Challenge Day?
The Challenge Day program has been in existence for 30 years and has impacted over 1.5 million students and adults from all over the globe. On their website, www.challengeday.org, they say “Imagine a school where everyone feels safe, loved and celebrated. Imagine enemies finding common ground and making peace; friends healing past hurts and making amends; people igniting their passion for service and leadership; adults and youth working together to create a school where everyone is included and thrives. This is Challenge Day.”
Dakota Valley High School wants every student to experience Challenge Day, but the program is limited to 100 students per day. Therefore, DVHS normally hosts one event per year for our incoming freshman. When 100 students participate, we are required to have 25 adults join them in the Challenge Day. The 125 students and adults will start the day by playing games and getting comfortable with each other. As the day progresses, the day will slow down, and students and adults will be divided into small groups. While in these small groups, the students and adults will answer questions, share their experiences, and begin to open-up with each other by answering questions like, ‘if you really knew me you would know…’ This experience is powerful, and the hope is for the small groups to grow closer, more aware of each other’s struggles and more accepting of people’s differences. Being inclusive and caring for all students is something we always strive for at DVHS.
How do we keep the program going and provide the Challenge Day for every student? Dakota Valley High School has taken steps to make the Challenge Day an annual program. Next year, we plan on continuing this program for the incoming freshman class. If possible, we will also attempt to host a “Challenge Day Assembly.” The Challenge Day Assembly is a great program to run in conjunction with the full day program to strengthen the message of acceptance for all high school students.
In addition to the Challenge Day, we want to make sure the messages shared and experienced last much longer than a single day. In order to keep building the culture, students will work on creating a “Be the Change Team.” This team will meet with students following the Challenge Day and will continue to build on the basic principles expressed during Challenge Day and continue creating a school culture where everyone feels safe, loved and celebrated.
If you are interested in being an adult volunteer for a Challenge Day, please contact Erik Sommervold at Erik.Sommervold@k12.sd.us or call (605)422-320. DHVS will need 50 adult volunteers (25 for Monday and 25 for Tuesday), in order to host this event. The adults are vitally important to the success of this program, and I thank you for volunteering your time.
