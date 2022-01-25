Welcome to 2022! As you may know, influenza is starting to rear its ugly head in the tri-state area and across the United States. In South Dakota there were 1,091 new cases of influenza the week of Dec. 25. Influenza A made up 1,059 of these cases. These numbers are well above average for this time of year in our area. So far for this season in South Dakota there have been 44 influenza-related hospitalizations and two deaths. When life is all about COVID, it is important to remember there are other viruses and illnesses out there that we need to protect ourselves from.
There is an important distinction that needs to be made between stomach flu and influenza. Stomach flu, commonly referred to as “the flu” is abdominal pain/cramping, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. Influenza “flu” is more of a respiratory illness and symptoms consist of symptoms such as cough, runny nose, congestion, fever, chills, body aches, headache, tiredness/fatigue. The flu vaccine is for use to prevent influenza and not the stomach flu.
Most viruses, including influenza, can be spread before symptoms have even started. Healthy habits are incredibly important when it comes to preventing illness and are things we should be doing on a daily basis. You should cough or sneeze into your elbow, frequently wash your hands with soap and water, eat a healthy diet, get plenty of rest, drink plenty of water and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
If your child does develop symptoms, it is important to know when to keep them home from school. A fever of 100.0 or higher means they should be home until they are fever-free for 24 hours without the help of a fever-reducing medication such as Tylenol and ibuprofen. If they have vomited, they need to be home for 24 hours after the last episode of vomiting. If they are experiencing influenza-like symptoms, you should contact your doctor’s office for guidance.
School attendance is extremely important, but if your child has symptoms of influenza or really isn’t feeling well, they aren’t learning at the capacity they could be. Depending on the severity of their symptoms, it may be better to keep them home for a day of rest and recuperation than to send them to school where they can’t rest, which could prolong their illness and where they could potentially get students and staff sick as well.
It seems like children continue to get busier and busier with extracurricular activities and academics, but if we can encourage our students to get plenty of sleep and physical activity, increase their water intake and eat a well-balanced diet, we can hopefully keep them healthy not only this winter, but all year long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.