My brother called the other day to say Nashville had at least five inches of snow. With the exception of east Tennessee that is very rare. It occurred just weeks after tornadoes.
If one looks at maps of the traditional tornado alley and compare it to recent outbreaks, it has moved east.
While northern South Dakota has had traditional weather our area has for the most part been exempt. Lincoln, NE has had more winter than us.
In Wyoming there is a saying, “When the wind stops blowing we will all fall over.” Seems the wind has moved east. At least it is not outdoor track season.
The wind brings an added danger as evident of the fire near Boulder, CO that destroyed approximately 1,000 homes. And like most forest fires, they always start small.
One does not have to go far to see climate change.
