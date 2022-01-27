Dear editor,
On Feb. 8, the EPJ school district is asking voters to approve a $12 million school bond. Rather than debate the pros and cons of the bond, I would like to ask the question of how the school will fund the additional operating expenses if the bond does pass.
If passed, the bond will build a new middle school wing, convert the old wing into elementary classrooms, expand the cafeteria, build new access points in and around the school and include various upgrades to current facilities. Additional maintenance personnel, supplies, insurance, electricity, heating and cooling, and other items will increase annual operating expenses significantly. I estimate this number to be greater than $100,000 annually.
Initially, staffing the additional elementary classrooms will require at least two to three new instructors and support staff. At a minimum, this will add an additional $200,000 to annual expenses. Having served on the EPJ school board for nine years, I can tell you that EPJ does not have an extra $300,000 laying around each year.
I know of three ways a school can increase annual operating cash. 1. Increase school enrollment (EPJ enrollment has been flat for 20 years), 2. Cut expenses (a difficult and painful process) or 3. Increase taxes.
The figures presented are conservative, so now I ask those in charge, how does the school district plan to fund the additional $300,000 in operating expenses if this bond passes? Thank You.
Chuck Donnelly
Elk Point
