With USC and UCLA joining the Big 10, it is assumed the divisions will go by the way side. It has already happened in the ACC and will in the Mountain West.
One concept would have two teams always on the schedule, four others every other year with a home and away format.
Gary Barta, AD at Iowa, had indicated preference for Nebraska, Wisconsin and Northwestern. Nebraska fans, who should be your three?
Minnesota, in my opinion, would like Wisconsin, Iowa and either Nebraska or Northwestern.
It will be interesting to watch scheduling of Big 10 Olympic Sports.
You may have seen the NBA mini-season is playing in Las Vegas.
Each team is assigned to a local high school to practice. Had to be a great experience for local players to help out.
The RFD TV network has been featuring rodeos from all over Canada and the US. It is the official sport for South Dakota. Two groups helped introduce the Colorado Springs rodeo. One was composed of members of the community who do precision riding and travel all over the country promoting Colorado Springs. The other is the Rangerettes that were equally accomplished in the saddle.
Reminds me of growing up and the first things related to Sioux City were the Yards and the White Horse Patrol.
If you are interested in diversifying your portfolio, you can buy interests in both bucking bulls and bucking horses. The animals are judged at each event and have to earn their way to the National Finals.
Long overdue is the selection of Twins’ Tony Oliva to the baseball Hall of Fame.
Kudos to Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar who facilitated a VISA for Tony’s brother to come from Cuba to the US for the ceremonies. The senator used the Dominican Republic as an intermediary. The last time the brothers were together in the US was in 2009.
Countdown to fall sports is starting. We invited those who have no participated in our school packages to join. A special thanks to those that do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.