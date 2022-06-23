We are appreciative of the solid support of our newspaper, people who see value in a local community newspaper. It is exciting to see multiple generations of a family subscribing and the many readers who contributed items from pictures, news tips to stories.
Challenges ahead include the effect of corporate decisions, branching in a suburban market and just local management changes with different ideas.
Our greatest disappointment is parents who only get the paper when their kids were in school. On the reverse side are subscribers who never had anyone in school but wants to be knowledgable, and in some cases, follow the activities of neighbor kids or children of fellow employees.
The opportunity is the continued growth of the South Dakota portion of the metro area. Readers appreciate being up to date on what is happening in the area.
Newspapers can cover what they have resources to do it. As Dakota Valley adds more sports, it will be challenging. A peer paper, north of Davenport, has business sponsorship in every issue reflecting that’s how they have expanded coverage.
In a growth areas, all entities keep moving to the next level. As in the past that will continue.
A strong local newspaper will continue to be key.
A special thank you for those who have helped on the journey. From the cards we received, I feel comfortable you will be there for the new owners.
