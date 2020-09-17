The nice part of non-conference or out-of-area play is competing with teams from throughout the state. Milbank is known in economic development circles as one of the state’s diversified communities, due in part to local entrepreneurial leadership.
Historically and still today, it is a big dairy area. From that, Valley Queen Cheese company developed. It is also home to good granite, so several national granite companies developed. Milbank Insurance, now part of State Auto, developed there and was identified by its seven-story building. United Hardware has a big warehouse. Recreation is important – just 10 miles away is Big Stone Lake, the home of Helen and Gordon Hippen before they moved to Dakota Dunes.
Besides these, the county seat town has a great complement of local businesses enhanced by being 45 miles from Watertown.
For rural America, Milbank is as good as it gets. Markve Insurance of Dakota Dunes has a branch office in Milbank as a result of buying the largest independent agency in town.
This weekend, the Dakota Valley volleyball team hosted Sioux Falls Washington. Even when it was the only public high school, it was known as Washington. As the only high school, the school song was Onward Sioux Falls. Varsity letter sweaters were monogrammed SFHS. When Lincoln High School opened, the real focus on using the name Washington was developed.
When Roosevelt was opened, the old Washington HS remained as the third high school. Parents and students wanted no part of that, so a new Washington High School was built, too. The downtown location became the Washington Pavilion. When Washington won two state volleyball championships, Nancy Keppen was the assistant coach. Steve Perryman was an excellent wrestler there.
The success of Madison has been welcome in the community. For years, they were the smallest school in the ESD Conference, competing with schools like Aberdeen, Watertown, Pierre and Yankton and their record reflected it.
Another key part of Madison’s success was saving Dakota State. It was on the chopping block along with Southern State (now a prison).
Jerry Prostrollo raised money and met with Governor Bill Janklow. Working with Citibank, a new Dakota State emerged. Now with over 3,000 students and a contemporary curriculum, the school has a great future.
