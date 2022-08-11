Debra Hall

Debra J. “Debbie” Hall age 63 of Omaha, NE died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. She was born on Sept. 5, 1958, in Omaha to Gordon C. and June R. (Kiefer) Ewin.
Debbie grew up in Omaha and attended Irvington Elementary School and later graduated from Northwest High School in 1976. She was united in marriage to Lynn Hall on June 12, 1982, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Omaha. Together they raised three children, Crissi, Libbi and Cori. She attended the University of Nebraska Omaha and obtained her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and began her teaching career at Louisville Public School. Throughout her teaching years, she continued her education, obtaining a reading specialist endorsement from Peru State College and her master’s degree in ESL from Concordia University.
While teaching, she was a member of the Louisville Education Association, the Nebraska Education Association and spent many years as a member of an external Accreditation Team. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, reading, camping and her dog, Molly. Family was a key part of Debbie’s life and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Debbie is survived by her husband Lynn Hall of Omaha; children, Crissi (Greg) Marx of Jefferson, SD, Libbi (Russ) Herting of Omaha, and Cori Hall of Omaha; grandchildren, Gracey, Tesley, Ethan and Karly Marx and Emily, Jack and Lexi Herting; a sister, Sharon (Bill) Housh of Omaha; a brother, Mark (Terri) Ewin of San Diego, CA; a sister-in-law, Deanna Ewin of Omaha; and a cousin, Ellen Stoddard of Omaha. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordan and June Ewin and a brother, Barney Ewin.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home Chapel, Louisville, NE. Burial will follow in Glendale Cemetery, Louisville, NE
Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home, Louisville, NE.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Arrangements by Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, Louisville, NE 402-234-3985. www.fussselmanallenharvey.com
