Mick McGinty, 68, formerly of South Sioux City and Dakota Dunes, passed away after a six-week battle with cancer Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home in Gilbert, AZ.
His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Dakota Dunes Country Club, 960 S. Dakota Dunes Blvd., Dakota Dunes.
Please RSVP through the Caring Bridge website at www.caringbridge.org/visit/mickmcginty/journal.
We hope you can join us in celebrating Mick’s life.
