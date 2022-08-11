Floyd “Sonny” Lennon, 95, of Akron, Iowa, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Akron Care Center in Akron, Iowa.
Celebration of Life was from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 9, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. There was a time for Memory Sharing at 6 p.m. Burial with military honors will be provided by the Hoschler American Legion Post 186 of Akron at a later date in the Elk Point Cemetery in Elk Point, SD. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Sonny was born Robert Floyd Johnson on April 29, 1927, in Elk Point, the son of Melvin Alex and Vera (Drew) Johnson. He spent his early childhood in Elk Point until moving to Dakota City, NE to live with his maternal grandparents, Patrick and Lillian Lennon. He always said Patrick was the kindest and the most decent man he ever met. He was honored to be adopted and have his name changed to Floyd Robert Lennon, but whether living in Elk Point, Dakota City or Akron, he was always Sonny.
Like a lot of young men during WWII, he skipped his senior year of high school and joined the United States Navy, serving in the South Pacific. After the war, he returned to Elk Point where he met the girl, who was to be his life partner for 74 years, Annabelle “Ann” M. Harter. They were united in marriage on June 1, 1948.
They made their home in Elk Point. Sonny worked various jobs until joining the Rural Electric Association as a lineman. That job led to a job with Iowa Public Service, which he held for 41 years until retiring in 1989. A job transfer moved them to Akron in 1956, where they still reside.
He loved being outdoors hunting, golfing, gardening or pulling weeds. But fishing was his greatest passion. Their trailer at Pickstown, SD was their home away from home for 40 years.
He was a natural athlete who was good at any sport he tried. He could fix or work on anything. In fact, he built and flew an experimental airplane. He loved flying and became a very good pilot. He was just plain handy at things, especially being a husband, father and grandpa.
Survivors include his wife, Ann of Akron, IA; his son, Bruce “Butch” (Rose Ann) Lennon of Akron; his grandchildren: Dawn (Michael) Poss of Sparta, WI, and their children, Brad, Derek, Nathan and Andrew; DeEtta (Chris) Zwart of Platte, SD; Krista (Nate) Nelson of Hinton, IA, and their children, Gavin, Natalie and Cooper; Aaron (Mandi) Schneider of Le Mars, IA, and their children, Harmony, Liam and Lainey; Brent (Jodi) Lennon of Marcus, IA, and their children, Brenna, Owen and Avery; Cole (Kayla) Lennon of Akron, IA, and their children, Alyssa, BrookeLynne, JosiLynne and Sonnie; and Kim (Omar) Hicks of Marcus, IA, and their children, Eban, Tayden and Tinley; three great-great grandchildren: Natalee, Nixen and Melody; his siblings and in-laws: Betty Larkin of Harrisburg, PA, and Roger Stone of Rapid City, SD and Patricia Pomerico of Huron, SD.
He was preceded in death by his siblings and in-laws: Richard (Barb) Johnson, Melvin (Betty Jane) Johnson, Nick Pomerico, Elva Stone, John Larkin and Richard (Betty Lou) Wacker.
He will be truly missed by all who knew him, but now he can join his old fishing buddies, Jim and Eugene, for one more limit!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.