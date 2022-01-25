Shirley DeBuhr

Shirley Ann DeBuhr died Dec. 15, 2021, at her home.
A Catholic Mass was held for her Dec. 20 in West Fargo, ND, with an interment service to be held in Elk Point later this spring as she wanted to come back to her hometown.
Shirley Ann, daughter of Edease and Ella (Beaubien) Benjamin was born Feb. 21, 1935 in Elk Point. She married Merle A DeBuhr and had 68 years together of dedication and devotion. There were no medical issues that they could not overcome together with her sense of humor and her laugh.
Mrs. DeBuhr had a beautiful voice that she used to proclaim her faith. In her prime, she loved to play cards, fish, hunt, ride horses and do word puzzles. She also was the master of crafts and loved to quilt, knit gloves, coats and scarves. When they lived in Elk Point, they were regulars at Cody’s for coffee and those that knew her were aware of her infectious laugh.
She is survived by her husband; children, Daniel (Donna) of Elk Point, Larry (Janice) of Canton, David (Lynda) of West Fargo and Ann (Jason) of Horace, ND; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two infant sons; two grandsons; a brother, Robert Benjamin; and a sister, Betty Gale.
