Mary Fornia

Mary Margaret Fornia, 93, of Jefferson passed away Jan. 22, 2022 at Prairie Estate Care Center in Elk Point.
A Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, Jan. 28 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Jefferson, with Father Joe Vogel officiating. Burial followed at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mary was born July 23, 1928 in Sioux City, the daughter of Earl and Marcella (Palen) Dennison. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1946 and received her bachelor’s degree from Briar Cliff University and her master’s degree from the University of South Dakota.
Mary married Lauren L. Fornia on June 26, 1950 at St. Peter’s in Jefferson. Lauren passed away Dec. 12, 2010 due to a heart attack on the family farm.
Mary and Lauren spent their married years on the family farm raising cattle, hogs, wheat, corn, soybeans and their most precious crop – three children: Ellen, David and Laurel.
Mary dedicated 30 years teaching first graders at Smith Elementary in Sioux City. She loved watching the educational and physical growth of her students. She was always happy to see a former student and interested in their lives as adults.
Mary was a member of the Iowa Education Association, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Altar Society, Bridge and Golf Club and President of Jefferson Saddle/Horse Club.
Mary and Lauren were huge athletic supporters, traveling hundreds of miles with daughters, Laurel and Ellen, to horse shows and rodeos. They watched and cheered on David and Laurel in both high school and college sports. After their children graduated from the athletic scene, they began following the grandkids’ and great grandkids’ activities.
Mary is survived by her children, David (Marlene) Fornia of Jefferson, Ellen Ellwanger (Clarence Gloe) of Rapid City, SD and Laurel Fornia (Mike Sivertsen) of Hermosa, SD; grandchildren, Andrea (Shane) Byrd of Rapid City, Eric (Paige) Fornia of Elk Point, Erin (Charlie) Tivis of Rapid City, Amy (Torarin) Wheeler of North Liberty, IA and Cara Deiss of Rapid City; great-grandchildren, Caitlin (Mark) Pals of Jefferson, Chace, Evan and Elise Fornia of Elk Point, Kane, Brooklyn, Reece, Tayten and Cruz Wheeler of North Liberty and Ethan, Ayden, Alexis, Griffin Byrd, Nickolas and Olivia Deiss and Nova and Nessa Tivis, all of Rapid City, SD; great-great-granddaughter, Anastasia Pals of Jefferson; brother, Bill Dennison of N. Las Vegas, NV; sister, Kathy Rick of Rapid City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Lauren L. Fornia; infant daughter, Diane Fornia; parents, Earl and Marcella Dennison; sister and brother-in-law, Frank and Delores Michaud; brother-in-law, Lawrence Rick; son-in-law, Robert Ellwanger; and sister-in-law, Terry Dennison.
Memorials may be given to St. Peter’s Catholic Church for donations or masses said in Mary’s memory.
